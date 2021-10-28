KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 150,366 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

