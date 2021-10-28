Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.88 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Kava has a market capitalization of $502.36 million and approximately $110.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00009095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00105757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00424303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 148,958,982 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

