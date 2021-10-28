Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $822,402.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

