Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 328,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kearny Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Kearny Financial worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

