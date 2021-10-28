Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $13.46. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 176,592 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

