Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $880.31

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 880.31 ($11.50) and traded as high as GBX 938 ($12.26). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 915 ($11.95), with a volume of 52,417 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £661.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 970.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 880.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

