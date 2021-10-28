Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,091 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.55% of Kennametal worth $76,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 21,317.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,259 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,836,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 294,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 267,326 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NYSE:KMT opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

