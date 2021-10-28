Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €132.50 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €132.50 ($155.88) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

Shares of AIR stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €110.00 ($129.41). 1,231,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

