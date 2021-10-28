KeyCorp Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $90.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 514,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,435 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,809 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 182,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

