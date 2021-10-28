KGHM Polska Miedz’s (KGHPF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KGHPF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHPF stock remained flat at $$40.55 on Thursday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.