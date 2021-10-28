Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Kilroy Realty worth $97,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $59,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after acquiring an additional 788,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.54). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

