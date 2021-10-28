Kimco Realty Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.
Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.
NYSE:KIM opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
