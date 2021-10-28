Kimco Realty Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

