Kineko (KKO) Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $56,202.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00099692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.99 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.18 or 0.07042962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.