Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.14.

KL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,949,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

KL opened at C$55.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$65.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.2823015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.