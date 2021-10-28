Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.56 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 2,227,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,325. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3,011.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

