KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

