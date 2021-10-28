KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.05.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $21.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.04. 27,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

