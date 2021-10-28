KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.05.
NASDAQ KLAC traded up $21.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.04. 27,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.
KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.