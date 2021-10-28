KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.80. 43,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. KLA has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

