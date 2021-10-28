KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Susquehanna

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.79.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $340.57 on Thursday. KLA has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

