KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $400.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.84.

Shares of KLAC opened at $340.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

