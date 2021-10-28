Klever (KLV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $119.94 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00099692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.99 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.18 or 0.07042962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

