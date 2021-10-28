Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Reaches $66,244.79

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Knekted has a market cap of $66,244.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Knekted has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00208600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00098564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,210,551 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

