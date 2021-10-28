KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.64

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 37100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

