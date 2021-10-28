Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.900-$4.000 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

