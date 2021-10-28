KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.33 and traded as high as C$10.80. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 10,102 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

