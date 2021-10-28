Kryptomon Market Capitalization Reaches $3.79 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $3.79 million and $617,798.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.81 or 0.98417531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.03 or 0.06887904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,711,846 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

