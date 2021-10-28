Krystal Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,376 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,227% compared to the average daily volume of 405 put options.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. 2,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,757. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

