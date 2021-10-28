KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 0.9%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €68.80 ($80.94) and last traded at €69.40 ($81.65). 1,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.00 ($82.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.78.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

