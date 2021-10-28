Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kyocera stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.05. 9,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

