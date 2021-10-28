La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Down 73.9% in October

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LJPC stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 101,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29 and a beta of 2.36. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

