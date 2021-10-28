Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.35 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $2.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY21 guidance to $26.00-28.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$28.000 EPS.

LH traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,595. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

