Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.000-$28.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.80 billion-$15.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.22 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.00-28.00 EPS.

Shares of LH traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.71. 8,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

