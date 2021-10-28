Lambda Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00234647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00099659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,228,857 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

