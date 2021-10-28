Lamden Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $52.99 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 170.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

