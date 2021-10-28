Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LCSHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047. Lancashire has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.