Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $8.17. Lantronix shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 265,719 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $240.26 million, a P/E ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

