Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.75. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

LAUR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

