Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Trading Down 1%

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 5,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.