Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

