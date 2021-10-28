LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.0 million to $41.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.310 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LMAT traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

