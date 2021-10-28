Lendingblock Price Down 36.8% This Week (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $4.76 million and $667.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 788,480,777 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

