Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.07.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $296.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.65. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

