LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Up 6.8%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price was up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 10,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 720,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in LG Display by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

