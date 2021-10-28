Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003364 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.93 million and $248,780.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00315527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

