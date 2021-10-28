Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limelight Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Limelight Networks worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.