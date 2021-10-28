Link Machine Learning Market Capitalization Reaches $2.72 Million (LML)

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Link Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $17,014.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Coin Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

