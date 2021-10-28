LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,807.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $23,807.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

