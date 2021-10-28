Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $128,803.49 and $9.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.33 or 1.00154937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00656548 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

