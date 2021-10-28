Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Littelfuse worth $54,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS stock opened at $278.84 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $304.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.