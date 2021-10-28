Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.00

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

